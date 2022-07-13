Home NEWS Transfer: Skriniar chooses between Chelsea, PSG
Transfer: Skriniar chooses between Chelsea, PSG

Inter Milan defender, Milan Skriniar, has reportedly rejected a move to Chelsea and has opted to join Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal.

Skriniar has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants this summer.

The 27-year-old, who currently has a year left on his current deal at Inter, has been linked with a move to PSG and Chelsea.

According to L’Equipe, Skriniar has now chosen PSG as his preferred destination this summer after initially hesitating between the French Ligue 1 champions and Chelsea.

The report added that a deal worth up to €65 million, including bonuses, is expected to be completed between PSG and Inter for Skriniar’s signature.

Inter had initially asked for €80 million for the Slovakian, but the club lowered their demands after a meeting with PSG on July 12.

PSG are hoping to conclude the deal before their pre-season tour of Japan later this week.

Skriniar has helped Inter lift three trophies, including the Serie A title in the 2020-2021 season.


