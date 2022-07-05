Home NEWS Transfer: Sexy move – Lothar Matthaus welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich
Transfer: Sexy move – Lothar Matthaus welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich midfielder, Lothar Matthaus has welcomed Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Bundesliga champions.

Matthaus believes it would be ‘sexy’ if Ronaldo moved to Bayern Munich club this summer.

Ronaldo has already told Manchester United he wants to leave, amid concerns he will not be able to compete for the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain has drawn the interest of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma.

“Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy,” Matthaus told Sky Germany.

“At least you should think through the options and play through them once.

“If Bayern are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that they can invest the transfer fee generated for Robert Lewandowski more or less like-for-like in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it.”

He added, “Of course, that would not be a transfer with a view to the future. He’s 37 and would always make headlines.

“I’m also not sure if he fits into Bayern Munich’s system. But he’s still an outstanding goalscorer. He’s one of the best strikers of all time and would certainly score around 30 goals. Refinancing through jersey sales and the like would be guaranteed.”

