Home NEWS Transfer: ‘Rubbish player’ – Sambi Lokonga says Arsenal’s new signing doesn’t scare him
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: ‘Rubbish player’ – Sambi Lokonga says Arsenal’s new signing doesn’t scare him

by News
0 views
transfer:-‘rubbish-player’-–-sambi-lokonga-says-arsenal’s-new-signing-doesn’t-scare-him

Arsenal star, Albert Sambi Lokonga has said he does not pay attention to people who go as far as calling him a foolish player.

He also said he is not scared of competition for his spot following the arrival of Fabio Vieira this summer.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

“I try to not pay attention to all of that stuff,” he told Counter Attack Podcast.

“When you play for a big club, people have expectations, ‘yeah, you need to buy this player’, or, ‘this player is rubbish’, for me I just focus on myself and focus on my job.

“If I was scared of competition I would not have chosen Arsenal.”

Lokonga will hope to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s first team when Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game of the season.

The Belgium international featured prominently as the Gunners put up a superlative performance during their pre-season matches, including a 4-0 bashing of Chelsea in one of warm-up matches.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria Immigration Service redeploys Lagos airport, Ikoyi passport...

National security more important than 2023 elections –...

Transfer: I’m hearing your name too much –...

No Southerner as Buhari’s aides, others get Niger...

Transfer: Great signing, world-class player – Zabaleta reacts...

17-year-old student allegedly commits suicide over failure to...

EPL: He’s a winner – Frank McAvennie names...

EPL: You’re no longer wanted at Man Utd...

Transfer: Chelsea set to hijack Manchester United’s move...

Gov Abiodun’s new appointees appear before Ogun Assembly

Leave a Reply