Transfer: Ronaldo takes decision on €275m offer to leave Man Utd

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will turn down a highly lucrative offer to leave for Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN.

It is believed that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has made a €30million bid to sign Ronaldo from United.

They are also ready to make the 37-year-old the world’s highest-paid footballer, offering him €275m in wages for the next two seasons.

Ronaldo’s current deal with the Red Devils is into its final year.

But the Portugal captain recently submitted a transfer request, as he is unhappy with the club’s activity in the transfer market and the lack of Champions League football next season.

United have told Ronaldo he is not available for transfer this summer.

However, the player has been granted permission to delay joining up with United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to ‘family reasons’.