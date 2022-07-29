Home NEWS Transfer: Ronaldo reveals when next he’ll play for Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a big hint as to when he will play for Manchester United again.

The 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer so he can play in the Champions League again.

However, no club has sent in an offer for Ronaldo, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid publicly distancing themselves from the player.

Ronaldo has since returned to Manchester, but was left out of the squad to face Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now confirmed he will feature against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

“Sunday, the king plays,” Ronaldo commented on Instagram.

