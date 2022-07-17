Home NEWS Transfer: Real reason I left Bayern Munich for Barcelona – Lewandowski
Transfer: Real reason I left Bayern Munich for Barcelona – Lewandowski

New Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, has opened up on his move from Bayern Munich.

According to him, he pushed to join Barca because he wanted to play in a different league.

Both clubs have agreed a €45 million fee for the 33-year-old, who was into the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski will now bring an end to his eight-year stint with Bayern.

“I wanted to play in a different league than the Bundesliga, this decision had been made for me for a long time.

“But I have to emphasise: It was the most difficult decision of my life.

“I wanted to live somewhere else again, to discover something new with my family,” he told Bild.

