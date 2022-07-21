Home NEWS Transfer: Real Madrid’s latest decision on Ronaldo revealed after Man United star met Florentino Perez
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Real Madrid’s latest decision on Ronaldo revealed after Man United star met Florentino Perez

by News
0 views
transfer:-real-madrid’s-latest-decision-on-ronaldo-revealed-after-man-united-star-met-florentino-perez

Real Madrid will not be bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The veteran striker is said to have demanded to leave Manchester United this summer over the club’s lack of Champions League action for next season.

Marca reports that the 37-year-old wants to continue fighting in Europe’s elite competition and stay ahead of arch-rival, Lionel Messi on goal chart.

Although he wants to leave Old Trafford as it seems, his new manager, Erik Ten Hag says the Portugal international is not for sale and is counting on him.

Ronaldo reportedly held a different meeting with Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez in the afternoon of Wednesday, but nothing has changed on the club’s decision.

Marca reports that Real Madrid’s roadmap will not change in the slightest, and that does not include the return of the Manchester United player.

The newspaper reports that Real Madrid’s hierarchy are at the moment hoping to offload many players they do not count on.

It says that Ronaldo’s recent presence for two days in the Spanish capital sparked rumors, but there has been no meeting in that sense.

Ronaldo is looking for a destination, but it will not be at the Bernabeu; however, the relationship between the 37-year-old and Real Madrid is more than correct.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: Lingard set to undergo medicals with Man...

Abducted Osun bread seller released, police silent on...

EPL: Arteta reveals positions Zinchenko will play at...

Ex-Ekiti Deputy Governor’s mother dies, Fayemi mourns

I hid like a rat when Boko Haram...

First Batch Of Oyo 2022 Hajj Pilgrims Return...

2023: Buhari Meets APC VP Candidate, Shettima

I’m disturbed by killing of religious figures –...

Enugu youths celebrate Gov. Ugwuanyi’s achievements, back Senatorial...

Lagos govt seals shopping malls under construction, warns...

Leave a Reply