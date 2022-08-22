Home NEWS Transfer: Real Madrid hand Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea blow
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Real Madrid hand Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea blow

by News
7 views
transfer:-real-madrid-hand-man-utd,-liverpool,-chelsea-blow

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

That is because Real Madrid are set to land Bellingham using their £70million sale of Casemiro, who joined Man United a few days ago, according to Marca.

Man United have effectively blocked themselves from getting Bellingham.

Bellingham, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, is a top target for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid were already targeting a move for the England international next summer.

But with an extra £70million in the kitty from Casemiro’s exit, the Los Blancos are now more confident than ever of having enough funds to sign the 19-year-old ahead of Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WAEC ranking: PDP knocks Oyetola-led govt as Osun...

Nigeria, India partner to expand trade, investment

Borno govt to reconstruct former Boko Haram stronghold

Knee surgery: Osinbajo physically resumes duty, to attend...

You have no reason to continue with strike...

2023: Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii denies swapping...

Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge

What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential...

EPL: You remind me of Evra – Rio...

‘Undertakers of privatization’ ready to take over public...

Leave a Reply