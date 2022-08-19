Home NEWS Transfer: Real Madrid confirm deal for Brazil’s Jesus
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Real Madrid confirm deal for Brazil’s Jesus

by News
1 views
transfer:-real-madrid-confirm-deal-for-brazil’s-jesus

Real Madrid have confirmed that their Brazilian attacking midfielder, Reinier Jesus, has left the club to join Girona FC.

Real Madrid disclosed this in a statement via its website on Friday ahead of their LaLiga fixture with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s statement read, “Real Madrid CF and Girona FC have agreed to loan the player Reinier for this season, until June 30, 2023.”

Jesus signed for Real Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo in a £25million deal in 2020.

The Brazilian has failed to establish himself in Real Madrid’s first-team.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Man who killed bride on their wedding night...

EPL: Tuchel handed one-match ban, Conte fined £15,000...

EPL: Really good player but Agbonlahor hates him...

2023: Court voids INEC’s exclusion of APC Reps...

Aviation crisis: Reps invite Finance, CBN, Aviation Ministers,...

30 Belgian investors storm Nigeria for investment consultations

Transfer: Don’t join Chelsea now – Arsenal legend...

Awoniyi relishes historic goal at Nottingham Forest

PDP accuses Uzodinma of sponsoring protest in Imo

Group condemns revocation, withdrawal of broadcast licenses of...

Leave a Reply