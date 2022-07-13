transfer:-raphinha-set-for-medicals,-to-sign-five-year-deal-with-new-club

Leeds winger, Raphinha is all set to complete his summer transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has also been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, but he had his mind set on a move to Spain.

His agent, Deco, has now agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with Barca.

The LaLiga club has also had a €67million offer accepted by Leeds.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Tuesday night.

Romano tweeted: “Raphinha will sign with Barcelona until June 2027. Five year deal with his agent Deco was agreed almost five months ago – and it made the difference in this crazy saga.

“Player already planning to travel to Barcelona in order to undergo the medical and sign the contract.”