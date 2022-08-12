transfer:-ralf-rangnick-warns-top-striker-against-joining-manchester-united

Former Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, has warned Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic not to join the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United are desperate to land a striker this due to Anthony Martial’s injury and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of fitness.

Austrian striker, Kalajdzic is rumoured to be on Manchester United’s radar with only one year left on his contract.

Rangnick, who left Manchester United at the end of last season to take up the job of Austria national team coach, does not seem particularly enthused by the prospect of his main man going to Manchester United.

He feels the striker will only be a backup option, warning him to remain at Stuttgart.

Asked about the speculation surrounding the 25-year-old, Rangnick told Sky Germany: “It is important that Sasa remains injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level.

“If he stays in Stuttgart this season, it will not be detrimental to his development.”