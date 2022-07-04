Home NEWS Transfer: Pulisic refuses to be used by Chelsea in swap deal to land De Ligt
by News
Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic, has told the club he does not want to leave.

The American was included in talks with Juventus about a potential deal for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues have made De Ligt one of their top targets this summer following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Pulisic and Timo Werner have both been offered to the Serie A giants as part of the deal for the Dutch defender.

But according to MailOnline, Pulisic has made it clear he is “in no rush to leave” Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has two years left on his contract with Chelsea.

