Transfer PS4 Games To PS5 With External HDD – Spiel Times

Because PS4 games can be played on the PS5 via an external HDD, many players would want to gather their PS4 titles on an external drive so that their PS5 has enough space for its PS5 exclusive titles.

Countless PS4 owners will be able to play their old games on the PS5 thanks to backward compatibility! Since several gamers are unaware of this function (and since preserving PS4 games to the PS5’s internal disk space tends to take up valuable space), here’s how to save PS4 titles to an external hard drive.

What You Need To Know

For your PlayStation 5, you can’t simply utilize any HDD. For an external HDD to function with the new-gen gaming device, it should meet the following requirements:

Storage Capacity: 250GB (up to 8TB) USB Connection: 3.0

Not only must the external HDD have those specifications, but it must also be formatted to be used with the PlayStation 4 if you haven’t done so before. This is a simple and fast procedure, but please be aware that it erases everything on your external HDD.

How To Format External HDD for PS5

If you used a hard drive with your PlayStation 4, you won’t have to format it anew when you connect it to your PlayStation 5.

Connect your external HDD to your PlayStation 5.

Head over to the PS5 Settings Menu.

Select Storage and then USB Extended Storage.

Select the format function and you’re done!

How To Save PS4 Games to your PS5

Connect your external HDD to your PlayStation 5.

Head over to the PS5 Settings Menu.

Select Storage and then Extended Storage.

Turn on the Install PS4 Game option.

