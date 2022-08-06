Home NEWS Transfer: Pay us for Raphinha by September 2 or else.. – Leeds threaten Barcelona


Leeds owner, Andrea Radrizzani, has revealed the club is due payment for Raphinha from Barcelona on September 2.

Radrizzani confirmed this in an interview with The Athletic on Friday.

Barca have brought in Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde this summer despite their financial woes.

“I don’t know about behind the scenes and how they suddenly found the money and now it works, it’s not clear.

“Look, I’ll tell you on September 2. If not, we will have a global case on all the media in the world about Barcelona,” Radrizzani said.

Leeds is believed to have agreed a fee around £55million with Barcelona for Raphinha.

