transfer:-patino-leaves-arsenal-as-everton-confirm-deal-for-ramsey

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder, Charlie Patino, has left the club to join Blackpool on loan.

Arsenal disclosed this in a statement via its website ahead of their Premier League tie with Crystal Palace on Friday night.

The statement read in part, “Charlie Patino has joined Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.

“The 18-year-old joined our academy aged eleven from Luton Town and has represented our youth teams throughout the age categories.

“We wish Charlie all the best for his loan spell at Blackpool and look forward to seeing his continued development.”

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed that goalkeeper, Emily Ramsey, has joined the club’s Women’s team from Manchester United.

Everton disclosed this in a statement via its website on Friday.

“Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the 2022/23 season,” Everton’s statement read.

“One of England’s rising young stars, the 21-year-old spent last season with Birmingham City where she earned her first minutes in the Barclays Women’s Super League and went on to make 17 appearances.”

Reacting, Ramsey told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to join Everton.

“I knew it’s a big opportunity when a club like Everton were interested, so it was a no-brainer for me.”