Transfer: Ozil's new club confirmed after Fenerbahce terminates his contract

Mesut Ozil has now signed for Istanbul Basaksehir after Fenerbahce terminated his contract.

The German midfielder has wasted no time in finding a new club, after his move back to his boyhood team went sour.

Ozil joined Fenerbahce in January 2021 after Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, froze him out of his playing squad.

The 33-year-old was allowed to leave the Emirates prematurely and put pen to paper at Fener on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

But after a decent start which saw him score nine times in 26 appearances, Ozil was ostracised after a falling out with then manager Ismail Kartal.

He was replaced by veteran tactician Jorge Jesus this summer, but the Portuguese swiftly made it clear that the World Cup winner had no future at the club.

