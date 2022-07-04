Home NEWS Transfer: Osimhen will be perfect replacement for Lewandowski at Bayern – Rohr
Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has said Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be the perfect replacement for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is angling for a move away this summer, as he is eager to play for Barcelona.

Barca have already seen three offers rejected for the player rejected by the Bundesliga champions.

In an interview with Bild, Rohr feels Bayern should sign Osimhen if Lewandowski eventually leaves.

Rohr said: “If Bayern let Robert Lewandowski go, Victor would be a good alternative.

“I think he will prevail in Munich. Since he already has experience in the Bundesliga and speaks a little German, his adjustment period is, of course, shorter than with other players from abroad.”

