transfer:-onyekuru-agrees-personal-terms-with-besiktas

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has agreed personal terms with Turkish giants, Besiktas ahead of a summer move.

Besiktas are among the three Turkish clubs tracking the Nigerian.

Galatasaray, where Onyekuru previously enjoyed three loan stints, and Fenerbahce are the other two.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fotomac, the transfer will be completed when Besiktas agree a transfer fee with Greek champions, Olympiacos.

Onyekuru joined Olympiacos from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco for €4.5m last summer.

The 24-year-old has however struggled to make impact at the club.

He scored just once in 27 league appearances.