Home NEWS Transfer: Onyekuru agrees personal terms with Besiktas
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Onyekuru agrees personal terms with Besiktas

by News
4 views
transfer:-onyekuru-agrees-personal-terms-with-besiktas

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has agreed personal terms with Turkish giants, Besiktas ahead of a summer move.

Besiktas are among the three Turkish clubs tracking the Nigerian.

Galatasaray, where Onyekuru previously enjoyed three loan stints, and Fenerbahce are the other two.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fotomac, the transfer will be completed when Besiktas agree a transfer fee with Greek champions, Olympiacos.

Onyekuru joined Olympiacos from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco for €4.5m last summer.

The 24-year-old has however struggled to make impact at the club.

He scored just once in 27 league appearances.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

War: Syria recognizes two Ukrainian regions as independent...

2023: Accord Party denies holding substitutive position for...

Nigerian jailed 235 years for N525m, €64,000 fraud,...

War: You’re doing great job, thank you –...

War: Spain sends clear warning to Russia

ASUU strike: Govt imposes ‘no work-no-pay’ policy on...

EPL: Real reason I left Chelsea for Inter...

EPL: Jack Wilshere set for Arsenal return

Teenagers, victims’ confessions that led to R Kelly’s...

EPL: Fernandez, Telles, Williams to leave Man United...

Leave a Reply