Transfer: Onyedika seals five-year contract with Club Brugge

Transfer: Onyedika seals five-year contract with Club Brugge

Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge have completed the signing of Nigeria midfielder, Raphael Onyedika on a five-year contract.

Onyedika joined the Farmers from Danish SuperLiga club, FC Midtjylland.

Club Brugge moved swiftly to sign the player after AC Milan expressed their interest last week.

The Serie A champions had a bid of €4m turned down for Onyedika.

Club Brugge announced the young midfielder’s arrival on their official website.

“Club Brugge and FC Midtjylland reached an agreement today about the definitive transfer of Raphael Onyedika,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 21-year-old broke into FC Midtylland’s first team last season.

He was named the best Young Player in the Danish League last season.

