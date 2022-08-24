Home NEWS Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge
Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge

Nigeria forward, Paul Onuachu could leave KRC Genk for Belgian Pro League rivals, Club Brugge.

Onuachu’s future remains uncertain with few days to the end of the summer transfer window.

Onuachu has been tipped to leave KRC Genk for the past two seasons following his goal scoring heroics for the Smurfs.

The Nigeria international finished top scorer in Belgium with 33 goals in 38 league appearances in the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old also netted 20 times for Genk last season.

Club Brugge have identified Onuachu as the man to bolster their attack should they miss out on Strum Graz striker, Ras Hojlund.

The club are currently in discussion with Strum Graz for Denmark international, Hojlund.

