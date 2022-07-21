Home NEWS Transfer: Nwakali joins Spanish club, SD Ponferradina on free transfer
Spanish Segunda Division club, SD Ponferradina have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali on a free transfer.

Nwakali last played for another Segunda Division club, SD Huesca.

The 24-year-old was sacked by SD Huesca after returning late from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Last season, he made 21 league appearances for SD Huesca before the termination of his contract.

Nwakali also previously played for AD Alcorcón in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The playmaker, who was once in the books of Arsenal once bad loan stints at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and FC Porto.

