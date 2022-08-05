Home NEWS Transfer: Nonsensical – Martin Keown slams Chelsea over latest signing
Transfer: Nonsensical – Martin Keown slams Chelsea over latest signing

by News
Former Arsenal man, Martin Keown has described Chelsea’s swoop for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella as a ‘panic buy’.

The Premier League begins this Friday eve and Chelsea would be up against Everton.

“Chelsea has gone out and paid £60-odd million for Cucurella – I think that’s nonsensical,” the Arsenal legend told White and Jordan.

“It’s an incredible amount of money. I think it’s too much. Cucurella, as good as he is, I think there are still players out there that are better.

“To pay that kind of money with Ben Chilwell still there, [Marcos] Alonso’s still there. It does feel like it’s panic buying.”

Chelsea has completed the signing of the Spanish left back and Thomas Tuchel described the move as fantastic.

He said the Spaniard can play in several positions in the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old signed a six-year deal with Chelsea

