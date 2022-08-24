Home Uncategorized Transfer: No chance for you at Man United again – Rio Ferdinand tells Barcelona star
Transfer: No chance for you at Man United again – Rio Ferdinand tells Barcelona star

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has said that the Red Devils’ pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has come to an end.

United boss, Erik ten Hag was keen on signing the Netherlands international, but despite an offer being made for him, the player remained reluctant to leave the Nou Camp.

Manchester United have now raided Real Madrid where they signed Casemiro in a deal worth up to £70million.

The 30-year-old, whose arrival at Manchester United has been criticised by many over the huge price the Red Devils paid to Real Madrid, was unveiled to the Old Trafford faithful on Monday.

Speaking on his popular YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand, former Manchester United defender, was asked whether United would still try to sign De Jong following the capture of Casemiro and he gave a resounding response.

“No, not [now] that they’ve signed Casemiro, no chance [for De Jong at Manchester United again],” Ferdinand said.

