transfer:-nigeria’s-ajayi-pen-three-year-deal-with-egyptian-club,-smouha

Nigeria forward, Junior Ajayi has penned a three-year contract with Egyptian Premier League outfit, Smouha SC.
Ajayi is returning to familiar territory after a successful five-year stint with Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.
The 26-year-old was sacked by Al Ahly last year as a result of consistent injuries.
The versatile player scored 41 goals in 161 appearances for the Red Devils.
The former Shooting Stars player joined Libyan club, Al-Nasr Benghazi on a short-term deal in February this year.
Ajayi has now decided to return to Egypt with Smouha.
The former U-23 star is the fourth Nigerian in Smouha’s squad, alongside Jerome Philip, Abubakar Liday, and Sodiq Awujoola.
Smouha currently sit sixth on the league table with 40 points from 27 games.