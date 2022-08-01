Home NEWS Transfer: Nigeria’s Ajayi pen three-year deal with Egyptian club, Smouha
Transfer: Nigeria's Ajayi pen three-year deal with Egyptian club, Smouha

Nigeria forward, Junior Ajayi has penned a three-year contract with Egyptian Premier League outfit, Smouha SC.

Ajayi is returning to familiar territory after a successful five-year stint with Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

The 26-year-old was sacked by Al Ahly last year as a result of consistent injuries.

The versatile player scored 41 goals in 161 appearances for the Red Devils.

The former Shooting Stars player joined Libyan club, Al-Nasr Benghazi on a short-term deal in February this year.

Ajayi has now decided to return to Egypt with Smouha.

The former U-23 star is the fourth Nigerian in Smouha’s squad, alongside Jerome Philip, Abubakar Liday, and Sodiq Awujoola.

Smouha currently sit sixth on the league table with 40 points from 27 games.

