Transfer: Neymar warned not to join one Premier League club

Former Brazil international, Edmundo, has warned Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar against Newcastle United

Neymar has been linked with a move away this summer, with the French side willing to sell him for the right price.

Newcastle are believed to be interested in the 30-year-old and can pull off a deal as they are backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

However, Edmundo believes it would be the wrong move for the player, claiming Neymar would find it difficult to adapt to life in Newcastle.

“Newcastle is the nouveau riche. Now, I’ve been to Newcastle, it’s a small, cold town,” he said on the podcast Mundo Ed.

“If he has difficulty adapting in Paris, he would not be satisfied in Newcastle. If they pay him what he earns, he goes.

“But he needs to be focused, concentrated, even because it’s a World Cup year. If he has an equal performance to the last two World Cups, will the next coach see him as a pillar for the future?”

