Transfer: New player set for medicals at Chelsea as Guardiola gets fresh £100m for recruitment

by News
Wesley Fofana will have his Chelsea medicals today ahead of a move from Leicester.

The two clubs agreed on a fee for the centre-back on Friday and will be completing it ahead of transfer deadline day.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Wesley Fofana medical as a new Chelsea player has been scheduled today, as expected – the main part will be completed in the next hours, contracts will be signed also on the players side right after.

“Chelsea and Leicester agreed fee since Friday – here we go confirmed

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to spend £100m in the January transfer window.

City has signed the likes of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips during the summer.

But The Sun reports they could dip back into the market during the winter should anyone catch their eye at the World Cup.

