Transfer: New coach delays Onyedika's AC Milan move
Transfer: New coach delays Onyedika’s AC Milan move

Danish SuperLiga club, FC Midtylland is waiting to appoint a new coach before deciding on the future of Raphael Onyedika.

The young midfielder is a subject of interest from Serie A champions, AC Milan.

The Rossoeneri this week submitted a €4m bid for Onyedika which was turned down by FC Midtylland.

The Danish giants want around €8m for the player.

Former manager, Bo Henriksen was sacked last month by FC Midtylland and the club is in the process of appointing a new gaffer.

Onyedika moved to Denmark’s local side, FC Ebedei in 2019.

The 21-year-old has four years left on his contract with FC Midtylland.

