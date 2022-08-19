transfer:-ndombele-joins-osimhen-at-napoli-as-arsenal-winger-set-to-leave-emirates

Tottenham midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele has completed his move to join Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen at Napoli.

The central midfielder joins the Italian side on a season-long loan deal with the option to make the move permanent.

Ndombele has made 91 appearances for Spurs but could have played his last game for the north London side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe is close to joining French club Nice.

According to The Times, the Arsenal winger is set to join the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan deal.

The Gunners will subsidise some of the player’s £140k-a-week wages in order to push through the move, with Pepe being named as an unused substitute in each of their opening two Premier League fixtures.