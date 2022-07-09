transfer:-mourinho-to-sign-zaha-for-roma-as-tottenham-put-four-players-up-for-sale

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, wants to bring Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha, to the Serie A club, Goal reports.

Roma would need to offload players first to accommodate Zaha, but Mourinho is determined to get the Ivory Coast international.

Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the 2022/23 season after guiding Roma to their first-ever European trophy since 2008.

Recall that Mourinho led Roma to win the Europa Conference League last season, beating Dutch club, Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana.

Meanwhile, Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, will listen to offers for four of their players, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks, this summer, Sky Sports reports.

Lo Celso, Ndombele, Reguilon and Winks will be allowed to leave Tottenham if the right offer comes in this summer.

The four have been omitted from Antonio Conte’s squad due to travel to South Korea on a pre-season tour later this month.

They will continue their pre-season preparations at Hotspur Way, with Tottenham understood to be willing to sell them all for the right price.