Home NEWS Transfer: Mikael Silvestre advises Manchester United over Ronaldo
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Mikael Silvestre advises Manchester United over Ronaldo

by News
0 views
transfer:-mikael-silvestre-advises-manchester-united-over-ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre, has advised the Red Devils that it will be best if wantaway forward Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club this summer.

Silvestre believes Ronaldo will be an important figure in the Man United dressing room.

The Portuguese captain, who has 12 months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford, has requested that Man United allow him to depart if a suitable offer arrives this summer.

The 37-year-old is seemingly unsettled at Man United after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to LordPing, Silvestre said: “It will be best if Cristiano stays as he is an important figure in the dressing room. He showed he can deliver and score goals and he is still top class.

“Cristiano in a good mood and in good form is a big asset for Manchester United and he will be for the new manager [Erik ten Hag].”

Ronaldo was Man United’s top goal scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: ‘Impossible’ – What De Jong told Barcelona...

Pilla Donald: Gov Ortom the sharpest arrow in...

Osun 2022: I’m still in guber race –...

Messi vs Ronaldo: Chiellini chooses between Ballon d’Or...

CAF Women’s Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final...

EPL: Crystal Palace ex-star, Ambrose reveals best transfer...

Osun 2022: Ademola, Oyetola fight to finish

2023: Disquiet as Tinubu goes MKO Abiola way,...

EPL: Find someone with better quality – Silvestre...

Kogi CP presents N9.8m cheque to families of...

Leave a Reply