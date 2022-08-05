Home NEWS Transfer: Midfielder leaves Man City as Shane Duffy joins Fulham
Transfer: Midfielder leaves Man City as Shane Duffy joins Fulham

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has left the club for Championship club Sheffield United..

The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan and follows team-mate Tommy Doyle in moving to Bramall Lane.

McAtee made two substitute appearances in the Premier League and a cameo in the Champions League for Manchester City last season.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’ve been building up to a loan for a few years now and I think I’m ready,” he told the Blades’ website.

Meanwhile, Fulham have announced the signing of Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton.

The 30-year-old joins the Cottagers for the season and told the club’s website: “I’m delighted.

“It’s a really exciting challenge for me and the club, one I’m really looking forward to.”

Co-owner Tony Khan added: “Shane Duffy is a player with extensive experience in international football and in the Premier League. We’re very pleased that Shane is joining us on loan for this season.

“He’s a formidable and talented defender, and we expect that he’ll be a great fit in Marco’s squad. Come on Fulham!”

