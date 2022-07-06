Home NEWS Transfer: Messi in talks with Xavi over shock return to Barcelona
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Messi in talks with Xavi over shock return to Barcelona

by News
8 views
transfer:-messi-in-talks-with-xavi-over-shock-return-to-barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi, has spoken to Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez about a return to the Nou Camp this summer.

That is according to Okdiario’s chief pundit, Eduardo Inda, who made the claims while speaking on El Chiringuito.

Messi left Barca last summer for the Ligue 1 champions and Inda has said the 35-year-old has been talking to Xavi about a sensational return.

“Leo Messi made a call to Xavi and asked him about any possibility of returning.

“Xavi told him that he was delighted, but that he had to talk to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him.

“To date, that call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris the leader is (Kylian) Mbappé,” Inda said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EFCC rescues 17-year-old abducted Yahoo apprentice from ritualists

Gabriel Jesus reacts after scoring twice for Arsenal...

UN reacts to assassination of ex-Japan PM, Shinzo...

Ogun 2023: Akinlade emerges PDP deputy guber candidate,...

I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of...

APC petitions INEC, insists on Igini’s dismissal within...

Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur...

Why I withdrew from PDP governorship primary –...

President Buhari jets out of Abuja

Eid-el-Kabir: Be law-abiding, avoid dangerous driving – Police...

Leave a Reply