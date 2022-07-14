Home NEWS Transfer: Mata set to join Man Utd’s rivals
Transfer: Mata set to join Man Utd's rivals

Leeds United is close to signing Juan Mata, according to The Daily Star.

Mata is currently a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired this summer.

With Raphinha on his way to Barcelona, Jesse Marsch’s squad is in need of creative reinforcements.

The 34-year-old only made 12 appearances last term for United.

He is yet to find a new club, but interest is reported to be quite high in the Spanish midfielder.

Some LaLiga clubs were linked to him throughout the year but a move is yet to materialise nearly half a month after his contract ended in England.

