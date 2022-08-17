transfer:-manchester-united-in-shock-swoop-for-joao-felix

Manchester United officials have met with Atletico Madrid’s forward, Joao Felix’s representatives in order to lure the Portuguese to Old Trafford.

They met with the player’s representatives on Tuesday night, according to ESPN, with the Red Devils plotting a sensational swoop for the Atletico Madrid star.

Manchester United have failed in most of their attempts to bring in top quality players this summer and now look very desperate to sign some big names before September 2.

One of the Red Devils’ biggest challenges is their lack of presence in this season’s Champions League, as most of those stars are already in clubs that are playing in Europe’s elite competition.

Marca reports that the Red Devils’ hierarchy has dispatched emissaries to meet with Felix’s entourage and Atletico officials.

Manchester United made their intentions to sign the Portugal international clear during meetings that took place at the Wanda Metropolitano and a central Madrid hotel.

However, Atletico Madrid have made it clear they do not wish to let Felix go this summer, viewing him as a ‘franchise player’.

According to the report, more talks are expected to take place in the coming days, with United determined to do business in Madrid.