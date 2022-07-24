transfer:-manchester-united-identify-player-to-sign-if-de-jong-deal-fails

Manchester United have identified the player to sign if they are unable to complete a deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Man United have been linked with a transfer move for De Jong, but the Dutch midfielder is keen to remain at Camp Nou.

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is desperate to bring De Jong, who he coached at Ajax, to Old Trafford this ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devil’s quest to sign De Jong has hit the buffers in recent weeks after being the longest-running saga of the summer.

However, according to Calciomercato, Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic is being actively considered by Man United as an alternative to De Jong.

The Premier League giants are now planning to move for the 27-year-old Serbian instead.

Milinkovic-Savic was the recipient of a public pursuit by United in 2019 when he was a top target for former executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.