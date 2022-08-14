Home NEWS Transfer: Manchester United agree deal to sign French midfielder, hold talks to sign Morata


by News
Manchester United are edging closer to securing a move for Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils have agreed a fee of around £15m for the Juventus midfielder, with personal terms the next stage of discussions.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as a new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique.

“All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done.

“Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed,” he said.

Similarly, the Red Devils have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a move for Alvaro Morata.

United are trying to boost their attacking options this summer.

The Athletic report that talks have already taken place and he could be available for around £30m.

