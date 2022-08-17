Home NEWS Transfer: Man Utd to bring three Chelsea stars to Old Trafford
Transfer: Man Utd to bring three Chelsea stars to Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly identified three Chelsea fringe players to sign as their desperate search for an attacker continues.

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is frantically seeking forward reinforcements after walking away from a deal for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic.

A trio of Chelsea stars are the latest to emerge as potential targets, according to the Evening Standard.

One of those is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is expected to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window closes in September.

The second player is Christian Pulisic, who is also targeting more first-team action and is ready to listen to offers for his services.

And the third player is Hakim Ziyech. Yesterday it was claimed Man United are ready to launch an official bid for the Moroccan winger.

