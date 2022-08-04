transfer:-man-utd-board-divide-over-ten-hag’s-request-to-sign-chelsea-star

Manchester United board is reportedly divided over manager Erik ten Hag’s request to sign Chelsea star, Hakim Ziyech, this summer.

According to French journalist, Nabil Djellit, Ten Hag put Ziyech’s name on the Man United board as a priority signing this summer.

However, Man United’s hierarchy are understood to be divided over a move for the Moroccan star, which is why the club are yet to approach Chelsea.

Chelsea have been open to selling Ziyech this summer and Serie A champions AC Milan have held extensive talks to sign the player.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is keen to sign another attacking midfielder to his squad, but Man United have been priced out of a move for Brazilian winger Antony as Ajax have raised his asking price to £84.1million.

Ziyech already has experience playing under Ten Hag during their time at Ajax.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in a £33.3million deal from Ajax in the summer of 2020, but his first season at the west London club was disrupted by injuries.

Last season, Ziyech struggled to secure a regular role in the Chelsea squad under manager Thomas Tuchel and started just fourteen games in the English Premier League.