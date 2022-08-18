Home NEWS Transfer: Man Utd bid €80million for Antony
Transfer: Man Utd bid €80million for Antony

Manchester United have seen a €80m bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected, according to The Athletic.

It is believed the Premier League club submitted the offer for the Brazilian on Wednesday.

However, it was immediately declined by the reigning Eredivisie champions.

Antony is one of several players under consideration by United manager, Erik ten Hag, following back-to-back defeats in their opening two Premier League ties.

The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals in 57 Ajax appearances since joining from Sao Paulo in 2020.

United also remain in pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

