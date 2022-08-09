Home NEWS Transfer: Man United’s decision to sign Cody Gakpo revealed as Gomez is set City move
Manchester United are now targeting PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

The Red Devils are looking for more options in attack and have been linked with the likes of Marko Arnautovic.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook said: “Another day and another name in the frame for a potential move to Old Trafford.

“Would you believe it is a player based in Holland? Cody Gakpo plays for PSV Eindhoven, managed by former Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“Basically, he is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Antony. Erik ten Hag wanted him from his old club Ajax, but that isn’t moving forward at any great pace.

“Gakpo is another name in the frame and this would be more palatable to fans than Marko Arnautovic.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Sergio Gomez, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now discussing final details regarding the Anderlecht star’s move, with a deal said to be worth in excess of €10million.

While the original plan had been to loan him to affiliate club Girona, it’s said that City could now look to keep him as part of their first team squad.

