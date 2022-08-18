Home NEWS Transfer: Man United want Carasco at Old Trafford as Chelsea set to release defender
Transfer: Man United want Carasco at Old Trafford as Chelsea set to release defender

by News
Chelsea are willing to allow Trevoh Chalobah leave the club on loan this summer, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues won’t allow an option to buy or obligation to buy be included, but they will let the 23-year-old get game time.

In another department, Manchester United are seriously considering an offer for Yannick Carasco, according to the Telegraph.

The report claims that the 28-year-old will be allowed to leave Spain for £25.5m and is a serious target for the Red Devils.

However, the likes of Christian Pulisic and Antony remain of interest to Man United as they look to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad.

