transfer:-man-city-receive-one-condition-to-sign-cucurella

Brighton have given Manchester City one condition to sign their player, Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has been linked with Man City this ongoing summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Brighton will now only come back to the negotiating table in a bid to sell Cucurella if the Premier League champions submit an offer which meets their valuation of the player.

They have told the Citizens to cough up at least £50million in order to sign Cucurella.

However, the latest bid Man City tabled for the defender was just £30million.

Meanwhile, Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, is keen to sign a new defender before the transfer window closes after losing Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer.

