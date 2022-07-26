Home NEWS Transfer: Man City confirm Casparij’s deal as Marckese joins Arsenal
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Man City confirm Casparij’s deal as Marckese joins Arsenal

by News
8 views
transfer:-man-city-confirm-casparij’s-deal-as-marckese-joins-arsenal

Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed that the club’s women team have signed Dutch international defender, Kerstin Casparij.

Man City disclosed this in a statement via its website.

The statement read, “Manchester City Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Kerstin Casparij.

“The 21-year-old makes the switch to the Academy Stadium after two seasons playing her football with Eredivisie outfit FC Twente.”

Speaking about her move, Casparij told the club’s website: “I’m overjoyed –I have no words to describe how happy I am to be a Manchester City player and I can’t wait to play for this beautiful club.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced the signing of American goalkeeper, Kaylan Marckese.

Marckese joined Arsenal Women’s team on a permanent move from HB Koge.

In a statement via Arsenal’s website, the English club said, “We are delighted to confirm the signing of 24-year-old American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese on a permanent deal from HB Koge.

“Born on 22 April 1998, Kaylan spent the last two seasons in Denmark with HB Koge, making a total of 43 appearances and helping the team to successive Danish league titles in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

“I don’t think it’s really settled in yet, but it’s like a dream come true,” said Marckese after completing her move to Arsenal.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria must not go down – Enenche, Peter...

What Peter Obi, Okowa’s wife said at Pastor...

Delta: Dafinone joins Okpe monarch in 16th coronation...

Troops neutralize 60 terrorists, arrest 120, rescue 3...

Buhari may be in covenant with his appointees...

Man City vs Liverpool: Guardiola, Klopp battle for...

Transfer: Barcelona president, Laporta speaks on signing two...

Transfer: Barcelona speaks on offering Jong to Chelsea,...

APC Senator, Abbo backs move to impeach Buhari,...

24 hours to end of PVC registration, Abuja...

Leave a Reply