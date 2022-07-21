transfer:-major-updates-on-cristiano-ronaldo’s-whereabouts,-future-emerge

Major updates have emerged concerning the whereabouts and future of Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese journalist, Pedro Supelveda, said the former Real Madrid superstar is still in Lisbon and is awaiting instructions from his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to several top European clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The iconic goal-machine has already told Manchester United that he desires to leave Old Trafford this summer following their failure to qualify for Champions League.

Supelveda told Sky Sports: “Cristiano Ronaldo is still in Lisbon, he has not been hiding somewhere in Europe, he isn’t changing his routine to hide from the journalists.

“He’s training at his house from nine in the morning and staying there until five or six in the afternoon.

“What we know is he’s still in Lisbon, he’s still awaiting for what Jorge Mendes has told him to do. We still don’t know if he’s going to travel to Manchester.

“The next few days will be crucial for the story with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United…”