transfer:-liverpool-legend-makes-fresh-revelation-about-ronaldo

Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, has revealed that Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘let down by those around him’ amid reports linking the Portugal captain with a summer transfer move away from Old Trafford.

Fowler believes Ronaldo is not to be blamed for Man United’s failures last season, adding that the former Real Madrid and Juventus star has an ego and the Champions League is all he has ever known.

Ronaldo is keen to leave Man United and has already informed the club that they should allow him to go this summer should they receive a suitable offer for him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not happy with the club’s current summer transfer activities and doesn’t want to play in the Europa League after the Red Devils failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We got the narrative that he doesn’t press, he won’t run back, he’s upset the apple cart. They were all criticisms levelled at him. Ronaldo was never going to press and harry defenders, it’s not his game – and certainly not at 37,” Fowler told The Mirror.

“He did what he was signed to do – score goals. He was let down by those around him and I certainly would not have a go at him if he wants to go and play Champions League football.

“Sometimes, when you are coming to an end, you want your cake and eat it too. Ronaldo has got an ego and the Champions League is all he’s ever known. So you can’t blame him for not being thrilled to be in the Europa League. That’s not what he signed up for. If he can get a Champions League team, he’ll have to be realistic about his wages.”