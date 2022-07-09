Home NEWS Transfer: Lewandowski’s preferred destination if Barcelona move fails revealed
Transfer: Lewandowski’s preferred destination if Barcelona move fails revealed

by News
Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski’s transfer preference has been revealed in case his Barcelona move doesn’t go through this summer.

Lewandowski is keen to leave Bayern Munich this summer after insisting that his time with the Bundesliga champions is over.

The Poland international has been heavily linked with Barcelona, who, despite struggling to raise funds to make a bid, have not given up yet.

According to sports journalist Kerry Hau (via BarcaTimes), Barcelona’s next bid for Lewandowski will be close to €50 million.

However, if the transfer doesn’t materialize, then Lewandowski prefers a move to Chelsea, who have also been linked with the 2021 FIFA World Best Player.

