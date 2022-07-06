Home NEWS Transfer: Lewandowski agrees three-year deal with Barcelona
Transfer: Lewandowski agrees three-year deal with Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona.

This claim was made by respected transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, this agreement has been in place for months now and the only thing left is for both clubs to strike a deal.

“Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski’s mind. He’s still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now.

“Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon,” Romano tweeted.

Lewandowski has one year left on his current deal with the Bundesliga champions and has publicly declared his desire to leave this summer.

