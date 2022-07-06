Home NEWS Transfer: Leeds give Barcelona deadline for Raphinha deal as Chelsea wait
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Leeds give Barcelona deadline for Raphinha deal as Chelsea wait

by News
8 views
transfer:-leeds-give-barcelona-deadline-for-raphinha-deal-as-chelsea-wait

Leeds United have told Barcelona to present their latest bid for Raphinha by Thursday, as Chelsea continue to wait on the forward.

Chelsea have already agreed a £55million transfer fee with Leeds.

However, Raphinga is holding out for a move to the Nou Camp.

Raphinha’s agent, Deco, met with Barcelona’s hierarchy several times last week but the LaLiga club have yet to reach an agreement with Leeds.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds have now asked Barca to submit an updated offer by Thursday as they are keen for the player’s future to be decided.

Raphinha has already agreed personal terms, but Barcelona have been unable to follow up with an offer due to their financial restrictions.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EFCC rescues 17-year-old abducted Yahoo apprentice from ritualists

Gabriel Jesus reacts after scoring twice for Arsenal...

UN reacts to assassination of ex-Japan PM, Shinzo...

Ogun 2023: Akinlade emerges PDP deputy guber candidate,...

I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of...

APC petitions INEC, insists on Igini’s dismissal within...

Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur...

Why I withdrew from PDP governorship primary –...

President Buhari jets out of Abuja

Eid-el-Kabir: Be law-abiding, avoid dangerous driving – Police...

Leave a Reply