Home NEWS Transfer: Lampard’s Everton gives Chelsea condition to sell Gordon
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Lampard’s Everton gives Chelsea condition to sell Gordon

by News
0 views
transfer:-lampard’s-everton-gives-chelsea-condition-to-sell-gordon

Frank Lampard’s Everton has given Chelsea a condition to sell Anthony Gordon, talkSPORT reports.

Chelsea are keen to sign Gordon from Everton before the summer transfer window closes next month.

The Blues have seen multiple offers for Gordon rejected by Everton, but it’s understood the Toffees would only accept a £60 million fee if they are to allow the England youngster to join Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Everton have also asked Chelsea to include Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan as part of their deal to sign Gordon.

It’s understood that Gordon has already asked Lampard and Everton’s board to allow his move to Chelsea.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

INTERVIEW: One year after, police has not paid...

CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in...

Political assassinations: Osun govt talks tough, warns war...

Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into...

Again, US Returns $23m Abacha Loot  

Four LAUTECH Graduates Get PhD Scholarships In U.S.

Dike, Another Amaechi’s Ally Dumps APC

Gunmen Abduct 13 Passengers In Osun

We Have Not Commenced 2022 Recruitment — NPF

Pantami applauds ICT’s 17.92% contributions to GDP

Leave a Reply