transfer:-laliga-club,-getafe-join-sadiq-chase

LaLiga side, Getafe are the latest club to be linked with Nigeria forward, Umar Sadiq.

According to Spanish news outlet, Estadio Deportivo, Getafe have tabled a bid of €20m for the striker.

The bid is however €10m short of Almeria’s valuation of the player.

Another LaLiga club, Villarreal have also reportedly offered €20m for Sadiq.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in Almeria’s promotion from the Segunda Division to LaLiga last season.

Benfica, Sevilla and Valencia are the other clubs interested in the player.